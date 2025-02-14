Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin surges past $97,000! CAKE leads as top gainer

Major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) witnessed minor losses, contributing to a neutral market sentiment, as indicated by the Market Fear & Greed Index standing at 40 out of 100, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The cryptocurrency market experienced notable fluctuations on Thursday, with Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing the $97,000 mark, reflecting a 24-hour gain of 0.92 percent. Meanwhile, major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) witnessed minor losses, contributing to a neutral market sentiment, as indicated by the Market Fear & Greed Index standing at 40 out of 100, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Among the top performers, PancakeSwap (CAKE) emerged as the biggest gainer, recording an impressive 57.82 percent surge in the last 24 hours. On the flip side, Bitget Token (BGB) continued its losing streak, marking its third consecutive day as the biggest loser with a decline of 8.07 percent.

Global crypto market overview

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $3.2 trillion, reflecting a 24-hour increase of 1.89 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin stood at $97,001.45, marking a 24-hour uptick of 0.92 percent. In India, BTC was priced at approximately Rs 85.09 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Ethereum's price climbed to $2,719.23, registering a 4.34 percent gain over the last 24 hours. The ETH price in India stood at Rs 2.31 lakh.

Other notable cryptos:

Dogecoin (DOGE): Gained 3.69 percent, currently valued at $0.2613 (Rs 21.91 in India).

Litecoin (LTC): Saw a 5.18 percent rise, trading at $123.44 (Rs 9,911.61 in India).

Ripple (XRP): Increased by 2.49 percent to reach $2.47 (Rs 210.46 in India).

Solana (SOL): Dropped slightly by 0.19 percent, priced at $195.67 (Rs 17,854.07 in India).

Top crypto gainers (February 14)

According to CoinMarketCap, these were the top five gainers in the last 24 hours: PancakeSwap (CAKE): $3.02 (+57.82%)

Sonic (S): $0.548 (+16.87%)

Jito (JTO): $3.04 (+14.58%)

Lido DAO (LDO): $1.75 (+12.94%)

BNB (BNB): $707.51 (+12.37%)

Top Crypto Losers (February 14)

The biggest decliners over the last 24 hours were: Bitget Token (BGB): $5.80 (-8.07%)

Mantra (OM): $5.73 (-3.24%)

FTX Token (FTT): $2.03 (-2.78%)

DeXe (DEXE): $18.17 (-2.74%)

Raydium (RAY): $5.16 (-0.88%)

