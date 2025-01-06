Changing jobs? Here's how to transfer your EPF money seamlessly

When changing jobs, it's essential to transfer your PF amount from your old PF account to the new one. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made this process entirely online.

First Published Jan 6, 2025

When an employee changes jobs, transferring funds from their old Provident Fund (PF) account to the new employer's account is crucial. This ensures the PF balance is consolidated, making future withdrawals and account management more convenient.

Before initiating an online EPF transfer, ensure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated on the UAN portal and the linked mobile number is active. Your bank details, including the IFSC code, must be linked to your UAN, and the e-KYC process should be completed and approved by your employer.

Visit the official EPFO unified member portal and log in using your UAN and password. Navigate to the "Online Services" menu and select the "One Member - One EPF Account (Transfer Request)" option. Verify your personal and existing PF account details.

After verifying your details, click on the "Last PF Account Detail" option. Choose either your previous or current employer to approve the transfer request. Click on "Get OTP" to receive a one-time password on your UAN-registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click "Submit".

Your employer will approve the transfer request you submitted on the unified portal. Once approved, the PF funds from your old account will be transferred to your new account. Consolidating your PF balance ensures easier tracking and management of your funds.

