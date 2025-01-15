Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

Under the revised framework, investors can allocate their mutual fund assets among family members or associates with ease, promoting efficient wealth transmission.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced changes to mutual fund nomination rules that aims at offering greater flexibility and transparency to investors. These revamped guidelines, set to take effect from March 1, 2025, allows mutual fund investors to nominate up to 10 individuals, addressing long-standing issues related to unclaimed assets and improving the management of investments in cases of investor incapacity or death.

article_image2

The updated rules are designed to enhance convenience for investors while ensuring a secure and transparent nomination process. Under the revised framework, investors can allocate their mutual fund assets among family members or associates with ease, promoting efficient wealth transmission. However, the declaration of nominees must be made personally by the investors, as Power of Attorney (PoA) holders are not authorized to perform this task.

Don't be fooled! Here's how to identify fake Rs 100 currency notes

article_image3

As part of the new process, investors are required to provide comprehensive details of each nominee. This includes their Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar, or driving licence number, along with contact information and their relationship to the investor. Nominees can opt to hold joint accounts or maintain individual accounts for their allocated shares.

article_image4

SEBI has also simplified the transmission of assets in the event of an investor's demise. Essential documents, such as a self-attested copy of the deceased’s death certificate and updated Know Your Customer (KYC) details of the nominee, will suffice for asset transfer. Furthermore, both online and offline nomination submission options will be available.

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

article_image5

Online nominations will be subject to verification using digital signatures or Aadhaar-based electronic signatures. Records of these transactions will be retained for eight years following the account transmission. To protect incapacitated investors, nominees will have the authority to manage portfolios and withdraw assets within predefined limits. Asset Management Companies (AMCs) are required to verify investor approval personally, using thumbprints or independently witnessed marks.

article_image6

Funds will be transferred only to verified bank accounts, with stringent measures in place to prevent unauthorized changes to contact or account information. These measures ensure the integrity and legitimacy of transactions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line vkp

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon