How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a warning regarding counterfeit 500 rupee notes. Reports indicate a surge of fake 500 rupee notes in circulation. Here's a simple guide to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit 500 rupee notes.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

500 Rupee Note Reliance Post Demonetization

Post demonetization, the 500 rupee note remains a significant denomination, especially with the discontinuation of the 1000 and 2000 rupee notes. Reports indicate a significant increase in counterfeit 500 rupee notes in circulation over the past five years, a rise of 317%.

article_image2

Parliamentary Data

Parliamentary data reveals a rise in counterfeit currency from 21,865 million pieces in 2018-19 to 91,110 million in 2022-23, decreasing by 15% to 85,711 million in 2023-24.

article_image3

Beware of Counterfeit Currency

Public awareness is crucial to combatting the issue of counterfeit currency. The Reserve Bank of India provides guidelines to identify counterfeit notes, aiding in public awareness and prevention.

article_image4

First Step

A genuine 500 rupee note measures 66mm x 150mm. The security thread changes color from green to blue when tilted.

article_image5

Second Step

The numeral '500' is inscribed in Devanagari. The watermark features Mahatma Gandhi's portrait and the number '500'.

article_image6

Third and Final Step

Mahatma Gandhi's portrait is clearly visible in the center of the note. 'India' and 'RBI' are printed in micro letters. Ascending numerals are present on the top left and bottom right. The year of printing is on the left, and the Ashoka Pillar emblem is on the right.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

BREAKING: India raises "matter strongly" with Russian authorities after Kerala man dies fighting with Ukraine shk

India reiterates demand for early return of Indian nationals working in Russian Army after Kerala man's death

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon