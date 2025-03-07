Central govt pay scale boost? Experts suggest 157% hike with 8th Pay Commission

JCM has proposed increasing the fitment factor to 2.57 for increasing the salaries of central government employees. As a result, the minimum basic salary may increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,260 and the minimum pension may be Rs 23,130. 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

The fitment factor is an important part in determining the salary increase of employees. The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has proposed a significant increase in the salaries of central government employees.

budget 2025
article_image2

JCM has proposed increasing the fitment factor to 2.57, which is a major increase compared to the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor.


article_image3

How much will the salaries of central government employees increase if the fitment factor increases?

If the fitment factor is set at 2.57, then they may increase by about 157%. The minimum basic salary is Rs 18,000 per month. With the proposed fitment factor, it may increase to Rs 46,260 per month.

article_image4

If everything goes according to plan, the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

article_image5

According to this calculation, the minimum pension may increase by Rs 23,130 per month if the fitment factor is implemented.

article_image6

And if the fitment factor is 2.57, the salary of central government employees will increase by about 157 percent.

