Central govt employees: Expected pay raise, promotions and 8th Pay Commission update

The Modi government has released a special announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission. This commission may recommend a minimum of 5 promotions for central government employees.

Eighth Pay Commission

Some discrepancies are found in MACP. They should be corrected through the 8th Pay Commission. Government employees are given three promotions during 10, 20 and 30 years of service.

Fitment Factor

The fitment factor can be from 1.92 to 2.86. This can increase the salary from 92 to 186 percent. In the recommendations of the new Pay Commission, a new salary structure will be fixed for all level employees.

DA Basic Pay

Minimum wage as per Aykroyd formula and recommendations of the 15th Indian Labor Conference. It is recommended to link DA with basic pay and pension.

Education Scholarship

Medical facility will be provided to all employees. It has been reported that employees' children will have education scholarship and hostel scholarship up to postgraduate degree.

