Central govt employees: Expected pay raise, promotions and 8th Pay Commission update

The Modi government has released a special announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission. This commission may recommend a minimum of 5 promotions for central government employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Good news for central government employees. A special announcement has been released regarding the 8th Pay Commission. The work of the Pay Commission has already started. The new Pay Commission will provide 5 promotions.

budget 2025
article_image2

Eighth Pay Commission

Some discrepancies are found in MACP. They should be corrected through the 8th Pay Commission. Government employees are given three promotions during 10, 20 and 30 years of service.

article_image3

Fitment Factor

The fitment factor can be from 1.92 to 2.86. This can increase the salary from 92 to 186 percent. In the recommendations of the new Pay Commission, a new salary structure will be fixed for all level employees.

article_image4

DA Basic Pay

Minimum wage as per Aykroyd formula and recommendations of the 15th Indian Labor Conference. It is recommended to link DA with basic pay and pension.

article_image5

Education Scholarship

Medical facility will be provided to all employees. It has been reported that employees' children will have education scholarship and hostel scholarship up to postgraduate degree.

