Calculate Your Retirement Income: Understanding the EPFO Pension Formula

EPFO Pension Calculator: A formula determines how much pension you'll get from EPFO after retirement. It also considers the duration of your service. Here's how to calculate your potential pension.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Retirement Planning

If you're a salaried employee contributing to the Employees' Provident Fund every month, you should know how your pension is calculated. If you've contributed to your EPFO account for 10 years, you're entitled to a pension after retirement. You can calculate how much pension you'll get using a formula.

article_image2

EPFO rules

The total service period is considered in the EPFO pension calculation. To get the maximum pension, you must have contributed for 35 years. Now, what's the formula that determines how much pension you'll get after retirement? Let's see how to calculate the monthly pension amount using it.


article_image3

EPFO Pension Calculator

The formula for calculating the pension received from EPFO is: Average Salary x Pensionable Service Period / 70. Here, the average salary is the basic salary + dearness allowance. This is calculated based on the last 12 months' salary. To get the maximum pension, the service period must be at least 35 years. The average salary should be at least ₹15,000.

article_image4

EPFO Pension formula

How is the EPS pension calculated for maximum contribution and years of service? 15000 x 35 / 70 = ₹7,500. In this way, a maximum of ₹7,500 pension can be received from EPS. Whereas the minimum pension can be up to ₹1,000. You can also calculate your pension amount using this formula.

article_image5

EPFO Pension

12% of the basic + dearness allowance of employees working in the organized sector is deposited in EPF every month. The same amount is also deposited by your company. But the company's share is divided into two parts. 8.33% goes to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) and 3.67% goes to EPF every month.

article_image6

Employee Pension Scheme

Under EPS rules, an employee is entitled to a pension at the age of 58. However, if they wish, they can get a pension before the age of 58. For this, there is an option called early pension. Under this, a pension can be obtained after 50 years. But in this case, the sooner you withdraw the money from the age of 58, the lower the pension you will get, i.e., 4 percent per year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indias wholesale inflation likely dropped to 2% in February from 2.3% in January: Report AJR

India's wholesale inflation likely dropped to 2% in February from 2.3% in January: Report

Nifty Sensex steady as global markets face pressure; Trump downplays recession risks AJR

Nifty, Sensex steady as global markets face pressure; Trump downplays recession risks

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation AJR

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum AJR

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum

Amazon Apple Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion gcw

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion

Recent Stories

In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH) shk

In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for Indias Champions Trophy heroes upon return? HRD

Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for India's Champions Trophy heroes upon return?

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features gcw

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here ATG

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon