Bullet train to cut Hyderabad-Bangalore travel time to 2 hours: Project updates
Traveling from Hyderabad to Bangalore currently takes 10-12 hours by road and about 1-1.5 hours by air. Imagine covering this distance by train in just 2 hours! This is soon to become a reality with the proposed bullet train project.
Bangalore and Hyderabad, the two prominent South Indian IT hubs, witness significant traffic between them. This bullet train aims to reduce travel time and cost for commuters.
The Indian government is introducing bullet trains to reduce travel time. The Hyderabad-Bangalore bullet train, expected by 2041, will cover the 600km distance in just 2 hours.
The proposed bullet train network includes routes like Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Varanasi, and Chennai-Mysuru, aiming to connect major cities with high-speed rail.