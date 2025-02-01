Budget 2025: Top stocks to watch during FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2025, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to include key announcements related to infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare, and housing. These announcements are likely to have a significant impact on the stock market. Here's a look at some stocks to watch.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 8:52 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1st. The stock market will be open on this day. Announcements on growth, consumption, and tax relief for the middle class are expected, potentially impacting several stocks.

budget 2025
article_image2

The Modi government prioritizes infrastructure development in its budgets. This time too, significant spending on infrastructure is expected. Jefferies notes that less than 15% growth in government investments would be negative. Stocks to watch: L&T, IRB Infra, Dilip Buildcon, KNR Constructions, PNC Infratech, KEC International, Ahluwalia Contracts, HG Infra, GR Infra, NCC.

article_image3

Increased funding for housing and smart cities could benefit paint companies and Pidilite. Announcements on charging infrastructure and energy storage systems could be positive for Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Ola Electric, Tata Motors, M&M, and JBM Auto.

budget 2025

