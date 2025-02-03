Budget 2025: Govt introduces new scheme for women, sparks comparison with Lakshmi Bhandar

The central budget announced tax relief for the middle class and new schemes for farmers and women. Will this new scheme compete with the state government's Lakshmi Bhandar project?

Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the full budget on Saturday (February 1). She announced tax exemptions for the middle class, providing relief for those with an annual income of up to Rs 1.2 million.

She also announced new projects for farmers and women. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a significant announcement regarding financial assistance for women across the country.

She stated that a new project will be introduced for women from backward communities, as well as for STs and SCs in the country. Is the Centre launching this scheme to compete with the state's Lakshmi Bhandar project?

This is precisely what some people believe. They think this new project could be more appealing than the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

Is the Modi government introducing this scheme to compete with the state's popular Lakshmi Bhandar project ahead of the 2026 elections?

If that is the case, women are likely to receive a higher allowance under this project than Lakshmi Bhandar. However, the government has not made any official statement on this yet. For now, it's a wait-and-watch situation.

