BSNL Rs 225 Plan: Unlimited Calls and 75GB Data for a Month
BSNL's new recharge plan is creating a huge buzz. It offers a solid 75GB of high-speed data, unlimited calls, and a 30-day validity. This is currently the cheapest plan of its kind available in the market.
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BSNL's New Plan
BSNL is now giving tough competition to private players like Jio and Airtel. The company is trying to win back customers with super affordable recharge plans. This new Rs 225 plan is their latest move to shake up the market.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
30-Day Validity
This plan gives you a full 30-day validity, unlike many others. You get 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, which totals 75GB for the month, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 free SMS per day. It's a complete package.
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One-Month Plans from Other Telcos are Expensive
Most private telecom operators charge over Rs 300 for a one-month plan with at least 2GB of data daily. BSNL is offering its plan for just Rs 225, making it much easier on the pocket for customers. Plus, you get a full 30-day validity.
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Image Credit : Gemini
The Rs 51 Plan
BSNL has also launched another amazing plan for just Rs 51. The company claims this plan gives you 28 days of validity, national roaming, 2GB of high-speed data daily, and 100 SMS per day. This plan is aimed at attracting new subscribers.
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