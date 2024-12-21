BSNL Rs 147 Recharge Plan: Know details, benefits, free date calls and more

BSNL has seen a significant increase in subscribers, thanks to its affordable recharge plans. Starting from just ₹153, these plans offer data, validity, and unlimited calls, making them budget-friendly options.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Many have ported to BSNL from private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea due to their recharge costs. BSNL offers several affordable options with daily free data, unlimited calls to any network, and SMS.

article_image2

This plan offers low cost and one-month validity. The ₹153 plan provides 26 days of validity, 1GB of data per day (total 26GB), unlimited calls to any network, and 100 free SMS daily.

article_image3

The ₹147 recharge plan offers 30 days validity, unlimited calls to any network, and 10GB of total data. The ₹151 plan provides 40GB of data for those who primarily need data.

article_image4

The ₹199 plan offers unlimited free calls, 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS daily. After the daily data limit, the internet speed reduces to 40kbps.

article_image5

For longer validity, BSNL offers a ₹197 plan with 70 days validity, 2GB daily data for the first 15 days, unlimited calls for the first 15 days, and 100 SMS daily for the first 15 days.

article_image6

Due to BSNL's low-cost recharge plans, subscribers are switching to the network. From August to October 2024, BSNL gained 3.6 million subscribers. BSNL will launch 5G services in January 2025.

