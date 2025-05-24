Big relief for Tamil Nadu sugarcane farmers: Rs 297 crore incentive DECLARED!
The Tamil Nadu government is providing a special incentive of Rs.349 per ton to sugarcane farmers for the 2024-25 crushing season. This will benefit 609,030 farmers with a total of Rs.1,145.12 crore.
| Published : May 24 2025, 04:34 PM
2 Min read
New schemes for sugarcane farmers
The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of sugarcane farmers and the development of sugar mills. Tamil Nadu has a total of 40 sugar mills, including 16 cooperative, 2 public sector, and 22 private mills. The government is taking various constructive steps to increase sugarcane cultivation area and improve the efficiency of sugar mills. As part of this, special incentives are being provided to sugarcane farmers every year.
Rs.297 crore has been allocated to implement this scheme
As per the order of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26, it was announced that an unprecedented special incentive of Rs.349 per ton would be provided to farmers who supplied sugarcane to sugar mills during the 2024-25 crushing season. A fund of Rs.297 crore has been allocated to implement this scheme. Since the DMK government took office, the price of sugarcane has been increased from Rs.2,750 to Rs.3,500 per ton by providing special incentives over and above the price fixed by the Union Government.
Special incentive to 479,030 sugarcane farmers
In the last four years, a total of Rs.848.16 crore has been provided as a special incentive to 479,030 sugarcane farmers. Further, a fund of Rs.297 crore has been allocated to provide special incentives to about 130,000 farmers for the 2024-25 crushing season. This incentive will be provided to the sugarcane farmers after the crushing season is over. Through this, steps have been taken to benefit 609,030 sugarcane farmers with a special incentive of Rs.1,145.12 crore.
Cooperative sugar mills
Concerned about the welfare of sugarcane farmers, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has issued an order allocating Rs.97.77 crore to eight cooperative sugar mills to expedite the payment of dues to sugarcane farmers. This amount will be sent to the bank accounts of the concerned farmers through the respective cooperative sugar mills shortly. Since the DMK government took office, for the first time in history, about Rs.1,945.25 crore has been provided as a special incentive and sugarcane purchase price to sugarcane farmers in the last four years alone.
