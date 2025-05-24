2 4

Rs.297 crore has been allocated to implement this scheme

As per the order of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26, it was announced that an unprecedented special incentive of Rs.349 per ton would be provided to farmers who supplied sugarcane to sugar mills during the 2024-25 crushing season. A fund of Rs.297 crore has been allocated to implement this scheme. Since the DMK government took office, the price of sugarcane has been increased from Rs.2,750 to Rs.3,500 per ton by providing special incentives over and above the price fixed by the Union Government.