Big pay raise for West Bengal govt employees: Nabanna announces Rs 38,000 hike

Good news for West Bengal state government employees! After a big update on Dearness Allowance, Nabanna has announced a salary increase. Employees will get a salary hike of up to ₹38,000 at once. Who will get this money? So how much will the government employees get in total?

The state government has announced a 4% DA in this year's state budget. After a big update on Dearness Allowance, Nabanna announced news of a salary increase.

It has been said that the maximum salary will be increased by ₹38,000 based on experience. It has been announced that the salary will be increased based on the number of years of service.

According to the calculation, if someone has 5 years of experience, they will get ₹20,000. Then, if there is 10 years of experience, ₹25,000 will be given, 15 years ₹31,000.

And if someone has 20 years of work experience, then a salary of ₹38,000. This pay scale will remain in effect until the age of 60.

Recently, the state has announced an increase in the salary of contractual drivers. It is known that initially ₹2,500 and then the salary will increase based on experience. And this new salary is effective from January 1st. Extra money for January & February.

