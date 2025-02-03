Big February boost for govt employees: 25% increase in allowance, not DA

Great news for government employees! A 25% increase in a special allowance has been announced at the start of February, following the central budget. While DA hasn't been increased, this allowance boost will provide a significant increase in take-home pay for government employees in March.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

The allowance has increased by a substantial 25%, resulting in a significant increase in the amount received. The government announced good news for government employees at the beginning of February.

budget 2025
article_image2

Although DA has not been increased, a special allowance has been increased by 25% at once. See how much money government employees will get in March.

article_image3

Along with that, in which sector did this increase happen and which employees will get the money? To know, read today's report till the end.

article_image4

Since the dearness allowance of central government employees has increased to 53% in January as per the 7th Pay Commission, several departments have been demanding revision of the allowance amount.

article_image5

Now many are wondering how much money will be available after getting a 25% increase? The answer is that the amount of money will be different in different cases.

article_image6

Government employees receive allowance for children's education. This time the allowance has been increased by 25%.

article_image7

In fact, according to the new guidelines of the central government, if the dearness allowance increases by 50%, the allowance received for the education of the child will be increased by 25%. Accordingly, this increase has happened.

article_image8

Rs 2812.5 will be available as education expenses for boys and girls every month, and Rs 8437.5 as hostel rent.

article_image9

Besides, if the child is specially abled, you will get Rs 5625 per month. And if the employee herself is a specially-abled woman, she will also be given Rs 3750 for childcare.

article_image10

Now, accordingly, the amount of allowance is being increased by the Haryana government. It is learned that the government employees of this state will get allowance at the rate of the centre.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers? shk

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers?

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Union Budget 2025: From Bihar to middle class - The biggest winners vkp

Union Budget 2025: Key reforms for middle class, farmers, entrepreneurs and Bihar

Recent Stories

Mahakumbhs Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees AJR

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West wife who posed completely naked at Grammys 2025 red-carpet RBA

(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh showcases Prayagrajs spiritual legacy

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon