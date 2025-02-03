Big February boost for govt employees: 25% increase in allowance, not DA

Great news for government employees! A 25% increase in a special allowance has been announced at the start of February, following the central budget. While DA hasn't been increased, this allowance boost will provide a significant increase in take-home pay for government employees in March.

Since the dearness allowance of central government employees has increased to 53% in January as per the 7th Pay Commission, several departments have been demanding revision of the allowance amount.

Now many are wondering how much money will be available after getting a 25% increase? The answer is that the amount of money will be different in different cases.

Government employees receive allowance for children's education. This time the allowance has been increased by 25%.

In fact, according to the new guidelines of the central government, if the dearness allowance increases by 50%, the allowance received for the education of the child will be increased by 25%. Accordingly, this increase has happened.

Rs 2812.5 will be available as education expenses for boys and girls every month, and Rs 8437.5 as hostel rent.

Besides, if the child is specially abled, you will get Rs 5625 per month. And if the employee herself is a specially-abled woman, she will also be given Rs 3750 for childcare.

Now, accordingly, the amount of allowance is being increased by the Haryana government. It is learned that the government employees of this state will get allowance at the rate of the centre.

