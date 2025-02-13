Big DA hike coming? Find out when 18% DA will be implemented and salary impact

Government employees in West Bengal currently receive a 14% Dearness Allowance (DA). The state government announced an additional 4% DA in the state budget, bringing the total to 18%, effective from April 1st. This article calculates the expected salary increase for state government employees.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

Currently, state government employees receive a 14% Dearness Allowance under the 6th Pay Commission. The state government announced an additional 4% DA in the state budget, totaling 18%.

This increased DA will be effective from April 1st. This raises questions about the in-hand salary of state government employees in April.

Central government employees currently receive a 53% DA, narrowing the gap between central and state DA to 35%. Ending all anticipation, the West Bengal government increased the DA for its employees.

Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya presented a budget of Rs 3.89 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Presenting the budget, she announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff and pensioners, from April 1, 2025.

This DA increase will bring the total dearness allowance to 18% as per the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission.

Government employees have been demanding dearness allowance for a long time, leading to protests and demonstrations. Economic analysts predicted a DA increase in the budget before the 2026 assembly elections.

If a state government employee's basic salary is Rs. 60,000, their total earnings include DA (10% of basic salary) Rs. 6,000 and HRA (12% of basic salary) Rs. 7,200, totaling Rs. 73,200. The new DA will be effective from April 2025, as announced by the government.

The increased allowance will apply for the financial year 2025-26, as per the budget announcement. However, government employees are not entirely satisfied with the state government's decision.

