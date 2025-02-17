Big boost for govt employees: Pension to increase by 50% ahead of DA hike in April!

Great news for central government employees! The central government has made a major decision keeping in mind the welfare of its employees. A 50% increase in this amount will happen before the DA hike! Government employees' fortunes will change in April. How much has the amount increased?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 8:22 AM IST

50% increase in this amount before the DA hike! Government employees' fortunes to change in April with a substantial payout.

budget 2025
article_image2

The central government has made a major decision for employee welfare. Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been launched as an alternative to NPS.

article_image3

This initiative, announced on January 24, will be implemented in April. UPS applies only to government employees already enrolled in NPS.

article_image4

Government employees can choose between NPS and UPS. Eligible central govt employees under NPS now have the UPS option.

article_image5

The old pension scheme offered 50% of the salary as pension. Under UPS, central employees will receive a fixed pension, half of the average basic salary of the past year.

article_image6

Employees need at least 25 years of service for this pension. In case of death, the family receives a pension, 60% of the employee's pension.

article_image7

A minimum guaranteed pension will also be provided. After 10 years of service, one can claim at least Rs 10,000 as pension.

