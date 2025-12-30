Banking & ATM Rules to Change in 2026: What Customers Must Know
With the EPFO 3.0 upgrade, provident fund withdrawals will become easier via ATM and UPI. Also, learn about the upcoming changes in PAN-Aadhaar linking, digital banking, and ATM transaction charges.
EPFO 3.0: Withdraw money via ATM, UPI
The EPFO 3.0 upgrade by March 2026 will simplify PF withdrawals. You can withdraw up to 75% of your PF from ATMs and instantly transfer funds to your bank via UPI.
Linked with Aadhaar? If not, your PAN card will become invalid
PAN cards not linked with Aadhaar will become inactive from January 1, 2026. This will block opening new bank accounts or depositing large sums. A ₹1000 fine will apply.
Strict monitoring to prevent cyber fraud
In 2026, the RBI will launch a new security framework to stop cyber fraud. It includes strict biometric checks for large transfers and a system to monitor unusual transactions.
Don't force digital banking
The RBI now requires banks to get clear, documented consent for digital services. Banks can't force customers into digital banking to get debit cards or other products.
Will public sector banks merge?
Despite earlier reports of a plan to merge 12 public sector banks, the government has told Parliament there are no current discussions on bank mergers, as per the Finance Minister.
ATM fees and transaction limits
The ATM fee hike from May 2025 will continue in 2026. After the free monthly limit, each transaction will cost ₹23. The rule of 5 free transactions at your bank's ATM remains.
