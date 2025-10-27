Bank Calls Driving You Crazy? One Simple Step Can End It
Unwanted calls: 'Need a loan? Want a credit card?' You get tons of calls like this from different banks, sometimes five or six times a day. If you're sick of them, you can get rid of them with a few simple tricks.
Annoying phone calls
When your phone rings, it's often annoying calls about loans or credit cards. These promo calls from banks and finance firms aren't just a bother; they can lead to scams.
One message to 1909
TRAI's Do Not Disturb (DND) service stops all promo calls/SMS. Just text START 0 to 1909. To block only financial ads, text BLOCK 1 to 1909. It's that simple.
TRAI DND App
Smartphone users can get the official TRAI DND app. Download it, register your number, and choose which calls to block. You can also report unwanted calls directly in the app.
How to file a complaint?
Still getting unwanted calls after activating DND? Just SMS the caller's number and date to 1909. TRAI will look into it and take the necessary action.
Also on bank websites
Most bank websites and apps have a 'Do Not Call Registry.' Use it to stop marketing calls for your account. Important alerts like OTPs and transaction info will still come through.