Axis Bank to Union Bank of India: Check out fixed deposit interest rates of India's leading banks

Several government and private banks in India have increased their fixed deposit interest rates ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting, bringing good news for depositors.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Monetary Policy Meeting

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy meeting is scheduled for February 7th. There is a possibility of a repo rate reduction in this meeting.

budget 2025
article_image2

Fixed Deposits

Several government and private banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits ahead of the monetary policy meeting.

article_image3

List of Banks

Banks that have increased FD interest rates include Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, and Federal Bank.

article_image4

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank offers a 7% interest rate for 303 days and 6.7% for 506 days. These new interest rates are effective from January 1st. PNB offers 3.50% to 7.25% interest for 7 days to 10 years, with 7.25% for 400 days.

article_image5

Karnataka Bank offers interest rates range from 3.5% to 7.50% for 7 days to 10 years, with 7.50% for 375 days.

Union Bank of India offers a maximum interest rate of 7.30% is being offered for 7 to 10 days. The new interest rate is effective from January 1st.

article_image6

Axis Bank

Meanwhile, Axis bank offers interest rates on deposits under 3 crore rupees range from 3% to 7.25% for 7 days to 10 years. The new rates are effective from January 27th.

article_image7

Federal Bank

Federal Bank offers 3% to 7.5% interest for 7 days to 5 years or more. Senior citizens receive 3.5% to 8% interest.

