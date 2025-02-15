Attention ration card holders! Complete eKYC now to avoid service suspension

The central government is continuing ration services across the country. However, ration card holders must meet certain conditions to avail of these services. Failure to fulfill these conditions may result in discontinuation of ration services.

Many people across the country depend on rations, but certain conditions must be met.

Ration card holders must complete a specific task to continue receiving ration services. Failure to do so may lead to card cancellation.

Millions rely on rations; continued service is crucial for them.

Many depend on the rice, wheat, and other items from ration shops. Discontinuation of services would severely impact them.

Meet the specific condition by Saturday to continue ration services.

The central government has announced Saturday as the deadline. Failure to meet the condition will stop ration services.

Complete e-KYC by Saturday to continue receiving ration services.

The central government mandates e-KYC for all ration card holders. Services will be discontinued without it. e-KYC is mandatory for continued ration services. Complete it quickly as the deadline approaches.

Keep your ration card and mobile phone handy for e-KYC.

Visiting the ration dealer is not mandatory for e-KYC; it can be completed at home. Aadhaar linked to a mobile number is required for e-KYC as OTPs will be sent.

All ration card holders must complete e-KYC, not just one person.

Every individual with a ration card must complete e-KYC to continue receiving services. The Mera Ration 2.0 app simplifies e-KYC using Aadhaar information and OTPs. Complete e-KYC promptly to avoid disruption of ration services.

