Annoyed by spam calls? Here's a foolproof way to stop them FOREVER!

Are you troubled by spam calls and messages offering personal loans or credit cards? Follow this simple process to block these unwanted communications.

Finance companies and banks make countless calls and messages daily, offering loans and credit cards. This is a common problem. Even after refusing, the calls and messages continue, often leading to frustration with customer service.

Complaints to banks and finance companies might provide temporary relief, but the spam calls and messages often resume. Many face this predicament. Blocking these communications is the solution.

A simple process can block spam calls and messages within 24 hours. Send 'FULLY BLOCK' to 1909 from your registered mobile number. You'll receive a confirmation message, and within 24 hours, all promotional calls and messages will stop.

Other methods exist to block spam. Long-press a spam number in your call log and select 'Block/Report Spam' to blacklist it. To block spam messages, hold the message, click the three dots, and select 'Block'. Apps like Truecaller can easily identify and block spam.

