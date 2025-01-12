Annoyed by spam calls? Here's a foolproof way to stop them FOREVER!

Are you troubled by spam calls and messages offering personal loans or credit cards? Follow this simple process to block these unwanted communications.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 5:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Finance companies and banks make countless calls and messages daily, offering loans and credit cards. This is a common problem. Even after refusing, the calls and messages continue, often leading to frustration with customer service.

article_image2

Complaints to banks and finance companies might provide temporary relief, but the spam calls and messages often resume. Many face this predicament. Blocking these communications is the solution.

article_image3

A simple process can block spam calls and messages within 24 hours. Send 'FULLY BLOCK' to 1909 from your registered mobile number. You'll receive a confirmation message, and within 24 hours, all promotional calls and messages will stop.

article_image4

Other methods exist to block spam. Long-press a spam number in your call log and select 'Block/Report Spam' to blacklist it. To block spam messages, hold the message, click the three dots, and select 'Block'. Apps like Truecaller can easily identify and block spam.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

Recent Stories

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation snt

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation

Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain snt

Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain?

tennis Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac snt

Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac

India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes snt

India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025 for THIS reason NTI

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon