Amitabh Bachchan tops Bollywood's taxpayer list, beats Shah Rukh Khan with Rs 120 crore tax

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has broken another record this year. At 82, Amitabh has surpassed Shah Rukh to become the highest tax-paying celebrity in India for the financial year 2024–2025.

Amitabh Bachchan, who paid Rs 120 crore in tax in the financial year 2024–25, is said to have earned Rs 350 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has acted in the biggest films of Indian cinema, is also the best advertising face for many brands. Through this, he is an actor whose market has not decreased even at the age of 82. He has also made his mark as a host on television through the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It is said that Amitabh earns Rs 350 crore through all these avenues.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan became the highest-paid celebrity by paying Rs 92 crore in tax. This year, Amitabh Bachchan surpassed Shah Rukh by 30% in the list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities, moving up from fourth to first place. The other two famous people on the list are Thalapathy Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore in tax, and Salman Khan, who paid Rs 75 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan's diversified income sources include blockbuster film projects, numerous brand endorsements, and his long-standing role as host of the highly popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan is currently captivating audiences as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 16. He recently starred in Nag Ashwin's science fiction epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Vettaiyan', where he finally shared the screen with Rajinikanth after a gap of more than thirty years. Subsequently, he will reappear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama 'Section 84'.

