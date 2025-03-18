Amitabh Bachchan tops Bollywood's taxpayer list, beats Shah Rukh Khan with Rs 120 crore tax

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has broken another record this year. At 82, Amitabh has surpassed Shah Rukh to become the highest tax-paying celebrity in India for the financial year 2024–2025.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan become highest taxpayer

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has broken another record this year. At 82, Amitabh has surpassed Shah Rukh to become the highest tax-paying celebrity in India for the financial year 2024–2025. Amitabh Bachchan, who earns a high salary, has surpassed Shah Rukh, who paid Rs 92 crore in tax. Amitabh Bachchan, who paid Rs 120 crore in tax in the financial year 2024–25, is said to have earned Rs 350 crore.

article_image2

Amitabh Bachchan Salary

Amitabh Bachchan, who has acted in the biggest films of Indian cinema, is also the best advertising face for many brands. Through this, he is an actor whose market has not decreased even at the age of 82. He has also made his mark as a host on television through the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It is said that Amitabh earns Rs 350 crore through all these avenues.


article_image3

Amitabh Bachchan Income Tax

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan became the highest-paid celebrity by paying Rs 92 crore in tax. This year, Amitabh Bachchan surpassed Shah Rukh by 30% in the list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities, moving up from fourth to first place. The other two famous people on the list are Thalapathy Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore in tax, and Salman Khan, who paid Rs 75 crore.

article_image4

Amitabh Bachchan New Worth

Amitabh Bachchan's diversified income sources include blockbuster film projects, numerous brand endorsements, and his long-standing role as host of the highly popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

article_image5

Amitabh Bachchan Latest News

Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan is currently captivating audiences as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 16. He recently starred in Nag Ashwin's science fiction epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Vettaiyan', where he finally shared the screen with Rajinikanth after a gap of more than thirty years. Subsequently, he will reappear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama 'Section 84'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

India strength lies in tech for masses, AI can drive 8% growth: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India's strength lies in tech for masses, AI can drive 8% growth: Nandan Nilekani

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy AJR

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25 ddr

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25, expands accessibility for MSMEs, startups

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Recent Stories

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress NTI

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010 HRD

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010

Control your mind: 5 proven strategies to discipline your brain MEG

Control your mind: 6 proven strategies to discipline your brain

BREAKING: PM Modi's letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India" shk

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders iwh

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs: Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders

Recent Videos

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon
Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Video Icon
'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon