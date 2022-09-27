Adani Group to invest $100 billion across new energy, data centres in next 10 years

Adani Group is set to invest $100 billion across new energy and data centres over the next 10 years. A total of 70 per cent of this investment has been earmarked for the energy transition sector.

Gautam Adani is set to invest $100 billion over the next decade across sectors such as new energy and data centers, and 70 per cent of this investment would be in the energy transition sector. Speaking at a conference for global CEOs in Singapore, Adani said, "Over the coming ten years, we will collectively spend more than $100 billion in capital. 70% of this investment has been set aside for the field of energy transformation."

"The new company will be powered by 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation in addition to our 20 GW renewable portfolio. 100,000 hectares of land—1.4 times the size of Singapore—are used for the business. As a result, 30 million tonnes of green hydrogen will be commercialised," he added.

The Adani group will also construct three gigafactories: a 10 GW integrated wind-turbine manufacturing plant, a 5 GW hydrogen electrolyser factory, and a 10 GW silicon-based photovoltaic value chain that will be backward-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels.

He claimed that digital space aims to gain from the proximity of the energy revolution. "The Indian data centre market is expanding rapidly. Because this industry uses more energy than any other in the world, our decision to develop green data centres is a differentiator that will change the game," he added.

Business tycoon Gautam Adani has dropped to third place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after being passed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Gautam Adani's net worth is currently listed at USD 135 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, trailing Jeff Bezos's USD 138 billion net worth. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is at the top of the list with a net worth of $245 billion.

