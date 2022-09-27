Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adani Group to invest $100 billion across new energy, data centres in next 10 years

    Adani Group is set to invest $100 billion across new energy and data centres over the next 10 years. A total of 70 per cent of this investment has been earmarked for the energy transition sector.

    Adani Group to invest USD 100 billion across new energy data centres in next 10 years gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Gautam Adani is set to invest $100 billion over the next decade across sectors such as new energy and data centers, and 70 per cent of this investment would be in the energy transition sector. Speaking at a conference for global CEOs in Singapore, Adani said, "Over the coming ten years, we will collectively spend more than $100 billion in capital. 70% of this investment has been set aside for the field of energy transformation."

    "The new company will be powered by 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation in addition to our 20 GW renewable portfolio. 100,000 hectares of land—1.4 times the size of Singapore—are used for the business. As a result, 30 million tonnes of green hydrogen will be commercialised," he added.

    Also Read | TCS ends work from home, company asks employees to come to office thrice a week

    The Adani group will also construct three gigafactories: a 10 GW integrated wind-turbine manufacturing plant, a 5 GW hydrogen electrolyser factory, and a 10 GW silicon-based photovoltaic value chain that will be backward-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels.

    He claimed that digital space aims to gain from the proximity of the energy revolution.  "The Indian data centre market is expanding rapidly. Because this industry uses more energy than any other in the world, our decision to develop green data centres is a differentiator that will change the game," he added.

    Also Read | Who is Karan Adani, 35-year-old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC?

    Business tycoon Gautam Adani has dropped to third place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after being passed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Gautam Adani's net worth is currently listed at USD 135 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, trailing Jeff Bezos's USD 138 billion net worth. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is at the top of the list with a net worth of $245 billion.
     

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Auto taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here - adt

    Auto, taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here

    Rupee has held back very well against Dollar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Rupee has held back very well against Dollar: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect

    Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect

    Meet Neha Narkhede youngest self made woman in India rich list know her net worth other details gcw

    Meet Neha Narkhede, youngest 'self-made' woman in India rich list; know her net worth, other details

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here - adt

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here

    Recent Stories

    Experiencing Quiet firing at your workplace Here is how you can handle it sur  

    Experiencing 'Quiet firing' at your workplace? Here is how you can handle it 

    ICC Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur rises to fifth place, Jhulan Goswami retires at fifth too-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur rises to fifth place, Jhulan Goswami retires at fifth

    football EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of crucial North London derby snt

    EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of North London derby

    Amid concerns over 'love jihad', MP govt says entry in Garba pandals after checking ID cards - adt

    Amid concerns over 'love jihad', MP govt says entry in Garba pandals after checking ID cards

    Setback for Uddhav Thackeray Supreme Court allows EC to decide real Shiv Sena gcw

    Setback for Uddhav Thackeray; Supreme Court allows EC to decide 'real' Shiv Sena

    Recent Videos

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon