Flight cancellations have increased in recent weeks, especially after the tragic Air India incident near Ahmedabad. Following this, the airline has been forced to ground many of its aircraft for extensive checks, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations across domestic and international routes.

This move, mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has affected hundreds of passengers. Not just Air India, but other airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Vistara have also altered schedules due to operational and weather-related disruptions. Many air travelers are unaware of how to smoothly secure their refunds or compensation. But the process is quite simple if you follow the right steps.