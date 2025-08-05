Air India Express Flash Sale: Domestic Flights Starting at Rs 1,299
Air India Express has announced a flash sale with domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,299. This offer is valid until August 7, 2025. The travel period is from August 11 to September 21, 2025.
Air India Express launched a flash sale, delighting budget travelers. 'Express Lite' offers tickets from Rs 1,299, letting you fly for bus ticket prices on select routes. This offer is exclusive to 'NeuPass reward program' members booking via the official website or app.
For those not in the NeuPass program, 'Express Value' fares start at Rs 1,499, including base fare, taxes, and airport charges. Currently, no convenience fee applies to Express Lite bookings. This flash sale is limited, so book by August 7, 2025.
Travel dates are August 11 to September 21, 2025. Book quickly before seats fill up. Such festive flash sales are common; Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have offered similar deals during Diwali, Republic Day, Christmas, and summer holidays.
Besides discounted fares, Air India Express offers up to 20% off add-ons like hot meals, preferred seats, and extra baggage. Find all details on the official website or app. This flash sale is perfect for affordable air travel.