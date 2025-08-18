How to Update Aadhaar Card Photo Offline for Just Rs 100? A Step-by-Step Guide
Unhappy with your Aadhaar photo? Updating it is an easy offline process at any Aadhaar enrollment center for just 100 rupees. Learn about the process, cost, and how to download your updated Aadhaar card.
Image Credit : Google
How to change Aadhaar photo?
The Aadhaar card is a crucial ID in India, with your photo and address. It's essential for many government services and recognized as photo ID nationwide. Some find their Aadhaar photo unsatisfactory or unclear. If you're unhappy with yours, it's easy to change! UIDIA has simplified the process, and it only costs 100 rupees.
Image Credit : Aadhaar Official/Instagram
An Offiline process
You can't update your Aadhaar photo online; it's an offline process. Visit a nearby Aadhaar enrollment center. They'll take a new photo, upload it, and you'll get a new Aadhaar card. Learn about the cost, process, and required documents.
Image Credit : Aadhaar Offical/Instagram
What's the process?
Changing your Aadhaar photo costs 100 rupees. No extra documents are needed besides your Aadhaar card. Go to a nearby government Aadhaar center, fill out a form, and they'll take your new photo.
Image Credit : Aadhaar official/Instagram
Download your Aadhaar
On UIDAI's site, under 'My Aadhaar,' click 'Download Aadhaar.' Enter your details, captcha, and OTP. A PDF will download – your new Aadhaar. The password is the first four letters of your name (capitalized) followed by your birth year. Updates usually take a month, sometimes three.
Image Credit : Aadhaar official/Instagram
Why do people change?
Update your Aadhaar photo if it's unclear, old, or unrecognizable. Issues can arise at banks, airports, and government offices. A clear photo is worth the 100 rupees, especially for kids. Children's Aadhaars are often made when they're young, and the photo becomes outdated. Updating it ensures access to government schemes and avoids identification problems.
