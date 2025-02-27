Aadhaar-based eKYC for LPG: Complete the process from home using your mobile

We can't get through the day without cooking gas. The government is giving many types of subsidies for this. To get that subsidy, doing e-KYC is mandatory. This is a central government regulation. Here’s how to do e-KYC at home without going around government offices.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

E-KYC is mandatory

Everyone in the country who has a gas connection in their name must do e-KYC through Aadhaar. All public sector oil companies have started this.

budget 2025
article_image2

This rule is for details

The central government wants to know about the people who have gas connections in the country. That's why public sector oil companies have made e-KYC mandatory.

article_image3

Removal of fake connections

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Aadhaar-based e-KYC has been made mandatory to find out if anyone has taken a gas connection with fake documents.

article_image4

E-KYC through office or delivery boy

You can go to the nearest gas office and do e-KYC through Aadhaar and mobile app. You can also do it with the help of the gas delivery person.

article_image5

Like this at home through phone

Now many people have smartphones. Using them, you can do gas e-KYC through the mobile app. If the mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, you can do gas KYC sitting at home.

article_image6

Download the company app.

Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation or Hindustan Petroleum... Download the app of whichever company you are a customer of. You have to give your gas consumer number on your company's website or app. Then an OTP will come to the phone. After entering it, you can do e-KYC. Then you have to give Aadhaar number for gas KYC. Then an OTP will come to the phone. You have to enter it.

article_image7

Your face match

In the last step of gas KYC, your photo will be taken through the Aadhaar app. If it matches, the process is over. There will be no difficulties in getting the subsidy.

