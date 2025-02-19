8th Pay Commission updates: When will central govt employees get pay revision?

Excitement surrounds the 8th Pay Commission, with potential salary increases for employees. A minimum salary of ₹51,000 and a pension of ₹25,000 are possible, though the implementation date remains uncertain.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

After much speculation, the Modi government has announced the 8th Pay Commission. This will almost triple the salary and pension.

budget 2025
article_image2

Since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, all employees are hopeful. Everyone is eager to know when the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented.

article_image3

Calculations suggest that if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the minimum salary will be ₹51,000. Similarly, the minimum pension will be ₹25,000.

article_image4

Due to the 8th Pay Commission, salaries will almost triple. Now the question is when will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

article_image5

Old records say that the pay commission is formed every 10 years. Accordingly, the 8th Pay Commission is supposed to be formed from January 1, 2026.

article_image6

However, new information has come to light about when the 8th Pay Commission will actually be implemented.

article_image7

It is being heard that it will take more time to form the 8th Pay Commission. Some say that even after the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, it may take until 2027 to be implemented.

article_image8

In other words, there is still a question mark about when the extra money will be credited to the account.

article_image9

The 8th Pay Commission will be implemented, a huge amount of money will increase for employees and retired employees.

article_image10

However, for now, we have to wait. It has been learned that even if the 8th Pay Commission is formed in 2026, it will take time to implement.

