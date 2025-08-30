8th Pay Commission Update: Central Govt Staff May Get Fresh Insurance Scheme
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) for central government employees has seen several changes. With the 8th Pay Commission on the horizon, the question arises: will there be a new insurance-based scheme (CGEPHIS)?
The CGHS has been a mainstay for central government employees and retirees for years. During the 7th Pay Commission, the government made several attempts to digitize it. Now, with talks of the 8th Pay Commission, the question is, “Will CGHS be replaced?”
Many changes have been made to CGHS in the last ten years. The government determined which ward employees are eligible for in private hospitals based on their basic pay. Efforts were made to link the CGHS card with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). Cards were issued. The referral system was also simplified. Direct treatment facilities were made available in government hospitals. The age limit for senior citizens was reduced to 70.
In 2025, CGHS went digital. Online approval is being given for devices like CPAP, BiPAP, and oxygen concentrators. The HMIS portal, which integrates the payment system, was introduced. Adding dependents and card changes were simplified through the “MyCGHS App”. Photo rules were eased. Physiotherapy services were also extended to homes. Device approvals are granted within 5 days, and information is available via SMS and email.
Now, employees are demanding that CS(MA) and ECHS hospitals be included in CGHS until the new insurance scheme arrives. At the same time, they emphasize that as the fitment factor increases and health contributions increase, health facilities should also increase accordingly.
The 8th Pay Commission's ToR and the appointment of committee members are currently pending. Therefore, changes in salary and pension may only be known after 2028. However, employees are relieved that the implementation date will be effective from January 1, 2026. There is a high expectation that the 8th Pay Commission will not only bring a salary increase but also a major improvement in health services.