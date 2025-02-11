8th Pay Commission salary calculator: How much will Bihar employees earn if report is approved?

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be enforced in 2026, benefiting approximately 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners nationwide.

article_image1
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 8:29 AM IST

With the central government announcing the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, government employees across the country are eagerly waiting for its implementation. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be enforced in 2026, benefiting approximately 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners nationwide. The key question now is: which state's employees will see the highest salary hike?

budget 2025
article_image2

State-wise salary hike based on fitment factor:

Whenever the central government implements a new Pay Commission, it issues guidelines for all states to adopt the changes. The extent of salary increases across states will depend on factors such as the fitment factor and Dearness Allowance (DA). According to reports, the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission is likely to increase to 2.86.

article_image3

Expected salary increase for Bihar government employees:

If the fitment factor is increased to 2.86, the minimum basic salary of all employees may rise by approximately 186%. If Bihar also adopts this fitment factor, government employees in the state will see their salaries increase proportionally.

article_image4

For reference, under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57. If an employee's minimum basic salary is currently Rs 22,000, it would rise to Rs 62,920 after applying the projected 8th Pay Commission fitment factor.

article_image5

How to calculate your salary increase?

To estimate your revised salary under the 8th Pay Commission, simply multiply your current basic salary by the projected fitment factor (2.86). This simple calculation will give employees an idea of their potential salary hike once the new pay structure is implemented.

