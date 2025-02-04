8th pay commission: How much salary and allowance will increase for government employees?

The Indian government has proposed the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries and allowances of central government employees. The new commission is expected to significantly increase the salaries of employees at various levels.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Salary & Allowance Hike: Govt Employees Rejoice

Currently, central government employees receive salaries and allowances under the 7th Pay Commission implemented in 2016. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to increase salaries and allowances.

budget 2025
article_image2

Central Government Employees

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central government employees and pensioners may be revised based on recommendations submitted to the government.

article_image3

Fitment Factor

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented, resulting in higher salaries and allowances. The fitment factor for the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57.

article_image4

Government Employee Salaries

The 8th Pay Commission could raise Level 1 salaries from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. Level 10 Group A officers could see salaries increase to Rs 1,60,446, a Rs 1,04,346 increase.

article_image5

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Level 9 officers, like Deputy Superintendents of Police, could see salaries rise to Rs 1,51,866, a Rs 98,766 increase.

article_image6

DA Hike

Level 8 officers could see salaries increase to Rs 1,36,136, a Rs 88,536 increase. Level 1 includes peons, assistants, and support staff.

article_image7

8th Pay Commission Impact

The Rs 18,000 base pay is expected to be revised to Rs 51,480. The 8th Pay Commission will benefit both employees and pensioners.

budget 2025

