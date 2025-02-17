8th Pay Commission: Is 2.86 Fitment Factor, Rs 51,480 basic salary on the horizon?

The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a significant increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees. The fitment factor may be raised to 2.86, increasing the basic salary at Level 1 from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Currently, employee salaries are being paid according to the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016.

However, the basis of the new salary increase is the fitment factor, which determines the increase in salary and pension.

Approval for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission will increase the salaries and pensions of over 10 million government employees and pensioners across the country.

According to reports, the salary increase will be calculated using the same formula as the 7th Pay Commission, which will benefit employees from Level 1 to Level 10.

But now the question is how much can the monthly income or allowance of government employees increase under the new salary structure and from when?

According to experts, the fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission can be increased up to 2.86. If this is true, then the basic salary at Level 1 will increase from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480.

The effect of this factor will also be effective at all other levels and there will be a significant increase in the salary and pension of the employees.

With the salary increase of the 8th Pay Commission, the basic salary of employees at various levels is expected to increase from a minimum of ₹51,480 to ₹1,04,346.

A decision will be taken on the implementation of the recommendations submitted to the Central Government by the 8th Pay Commission.

If everything goes according to schedule, central employees will get their new salaries early next year.

In this time of inflation, all central employees and pensioners will get a big relief when the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

Central government employees are eagerly waiting to get the increased salary of the 8th Pay Commission. It is expected to be effective from the beginning of 2026.

