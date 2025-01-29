8th Pay Commission: Central govt employees' basic pay set to increase to Rs 51,000

Nearly 4.9 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners are expected to benefit from the 8th Pay Commission. Potential increases range from 25% to 35% for salaries, along with allowances and gratuity.

Central Government Employees

Nearly 4.9 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners will directly benefit from this initiative.

8th Pay Commission

Salary Increase - The 8th Pay Commission is expected to increase central government employees' salaries by 25% to 35%.

Employee Salary and Pension Evaluation

The main objective of the 8th Pay Commission is to evaluate government employee salaries and pensions based on the current economic situation and inflation rate.

Pensioner Allowances

The 8th Pay Commission is a significant step towards increasing the salaries, allowances, and gratuity of government employees and pensioners.

Fitment Factor

If the fitment factor in the new pay commission increases to 2.86, the minimum basic salary could reach Rs 51,000.

Gratuity Amount

It is believed that if the fitment factor of the 8th Pay Commission increases from 2.57 to 2.86, the gratuity amount could reach Rs 12.56 lakh.

Dearness Allowance

This could lead to a significant change in allowances such as Dearness Allowance and Travel Allowance.

7th Pay Commission

The fitment factor for the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57, which increased the minimum basic salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,600.

Retirement Benefits

It is reported that retirement benefits for pensioners may be increased by about 30%. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission will end in 2026. As a result, the formation of the 8th Pay Commission has become essential.

