7th Pay Commission in West Bengal: When will state govt announce salary hike?

The West Bengal government has announced a 4% DA increase but remains silent afterward. State government employees in West Bengal are wondering when the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented. Get the latest updates here.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

The only question running through the minds of West Bengal state employees is when the 7th Pay Commission will start?

article_image2

It's actually normal because the central government has already announced the 8th Pay Commission. But state government employees are still under the 6th Pay Commission.


article_image3

In effect, there is a lot of speculation among employees expressing dissatisfaction. The first pay commission was formed in 1971 to determine salaries for Bengal's government employees.

article_image4

After that, the Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth Pay Commissions were formed in 1981, 1990, 1998 and 2009.

article_image5

Meanwhile, the Sixth Pay Commission was implemented in the state from January 1, 2020. According to this commission, state employees currently receive dearness allowance at 14%.

article_image6

However, 4% DA has been increased in the 2025 budget, effective from April to 18%. However, this rate is much lower compared to the center.

article_image7

Although the state government announced a slight DA increase, it didn't mention the 7th Pay Commission.

article_image8

However, government employee organizations have been demanding a new pay commission. Some sources say employees expect a major announcement about the 7th Pay Commission before 2026.

article_image9

From January 1, 2026, they will be under the 8th Pay Commission, increasing their salaries. State employees demand the West Bengal government form the 7th Pay Commission quickly. Will the government decide quickly for employees? If this continues, they're ready to protest.

