5 stocks to buy for long-term returns

After a period of consistent growth, the stock market is experiencing a downturn. However, certain stocks with strong fundamentals continue to offer promising long-term returns. Brokerage firm Sharekhan has recommended five such stocks, suggesting they are worth considering for investment over the next year.

1. Tata Motors Share

Sharekhan recommends buying Tata Motors shares, setting a target price of ₹1,235 per share for a one-year period. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share price is trading lower at ₹1,079.40, indicating a potential return of around 15% from the current price.

2. Aarti Industries Share

Sharekhan is also bullish on Aarti Industries, assigning a target price of ₹848 per share. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share price is down at ₹616.40, suggesting a potential return of approximately 36% from this point.

3. Kirloskar Oil Share

Brokerage house Sharekhan advises considering Kirloskar Oil, setting a target price of ₹1,593 for the share over a year. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share is trading up nearly 3% at ₹1,399.45, indicating a potential return of around 18% from the current price.

4. PCBL Share

Sharekhan recommends buying PCBL shares, setting a target price of ₹627. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share price is trading higher at ₹512.30, suggesting a potential return of around 25% from this level.

5. Hi-Tech Pipes Share

Sharekhan has set a target price of ₹240 for Hi-Tech Pipes shares over a year. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share is trading lower at ₹186.05, indicating a potential return of around 29% from this share. Note: Investing in the stock market involves risks. Always consult with your market expert before investing.

