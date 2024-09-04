Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 stocks to buy for long-term returns

    After a period of consistent growth, the stock market is experiencing a downturn. However, certain stocks with strong fundamentals continue to offer promising long-term returns. Brokerage firm Sharekhan has recommended five such stocks, suggesting they are worth considering for investment over the next year.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    1. Tata Motors Share

    Sharekhan recommends buying Tata Motors shares, setting a target price of ₹1,235 per share for a one-year period. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share price is trading lower at ₹1,079.40, indicating a potential return of around 15% from the current price.

    2. Aarti Industries Share

    Sharekhan is also bullish on Aarti Industries, assigning a target price of ₹848 per share. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share price is down at ₹616.40, suggesting a potential return of approximately 36% from this point.

    3. Kirloskar Oil Share

    Brokerage house Sharekhan advises considering Kirloskar Oil, setting a target price of ₹1,593 for the share over a year. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share is trading up nearly 3% at ₹1,399.45, indicating a potential return of around 18% from the current price.

    4. PCBL Share

    Sharekhan recommends buying PCBL shares, setting a target price of ₹627. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share price is trading higher at ₹512.30, suggesting a potential return of around 25% from this level.

    5. Hi-Tech Pipes Share

    Sharekhan has set a target price of ₹240 for Hi-Tech Pipes shares over a year. As of 10:00 AM on September 4, 2024, the share is trading lower at ₹186.05, indicating a potential return of around 29% from this share.

    Note:

    Investing in the stock market involves risks. Always consult with your market expert before investing.

