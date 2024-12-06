5 SmallCap stocks with potential HIGH percent return; Check out HERE

The share market is on an upward trend in December, with indices rising rapidly

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Many people invest regularly in the stock market. These tips are very important for them. These smallcap stocks can potentially give high returns

The stock market has been rallying since the Maharashtra election results. This momentum has increased further in December

Experts recommend buying these five small-cap stocks. These stocks could potentially yield around 73% returns. Which stocks are they?

TCI Express

Experts have given this company's stock a buy rating. Many believe its share price could increase by up to 73.1%

Dalmia Bharat Sugar

Experts have currently given a hold rating to this company's stock, though there are indications that the share price could increase by approximately 55.3%

Bajaj Consumer Care- There is a strong possibility that this company's share price will rise by 53.7%

NRB Bearings- Experts have given a strong buy rating to this company's stock. There is a strong possibility that the share price will rise by 30.05%

La Opala RG Limited- Experts are giving a strong buy rating to this company's stock as well. There is a strong possibility that the share price will rise by up to 25.7%

Disclaimer: Investing in the share market is subject to market risks. Consult your expert before investing anywhere. Investing in the stock market is risky. Therefore, be sure to consult with experts before investing money

