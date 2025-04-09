2-day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025–26, says Finance Ministry

Read Full Gallery

The demand for 2 days off a week for bank employees is currently up in the air. The Union Finance Ministry has indicated that this proposal is unlikely to be implemented even in 2025-26 because it may disrupt banking operations.

Bank employees have been demanding 2 days off a week for quite some time. The Indian Banks Association also supports this demand of bank employees.

It is known that this agreement was made in December 2023 between the Indian Banks Association. This agreement was again signed on March 4, 2024, by the Indian Banks Association.

The agreement mentions providing banking services for five days a week. Currently, the matter is under consideration by the Union Finance Ministry.

The Union Finance Ministry has indicated that the proposal will not be implemented. This may disrupt banking operations. Banks are closed every Sunday.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding this holiday yet. Overall, banks are currently closed for 1 day a week and on Saturdays.

