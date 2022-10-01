Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pictures from the cocktail night are everything sugar and spice!

With their pre-wedding festivities underway, pictures of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal from their cocktail evening on Friday have emerged on social media. The adorable photos of the couple are everything you want to see today! Check them out here!

The celebrations for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities began on Friday as the couple hosted their cocktail night in New Delhi. Ever since the wedding date of the couple was announced, there has been a lot of excitement among their fans to know every detail about their Shaadi. Previously, on Friday, Richa and Ali had dropped a couple of pictures from their photoshoot, giving a sneak peek of the pre-wedding festivities. Now, pictures of them from their cocktail celebrations are doing rounds on social media that have left all their fans in an awe of the soon-to-be Mr and Mrs.

After their close-knit Mehendi ceremony on Thursday, followed by a lavish evening of cocktails and dance, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the know on October 6 in Mumbai. As the functions are presently underway in New Delhi, the couple’s photos from the night before show them looking regal in their cocktail outfits. ALSO READ: Amidst troubled marriage rumours, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulge in PDA

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dazzled in traditional outfits for the cocktail night as they walked hand-in-hand together. Their fans have not been able to get over the cute chemistry of the couple that is evident in these pictures. ALSO READ: Inside circus-themed Bigg Boss 16 house: Swanky pool, luxurious captain’s den to 98 cameras; see pics

While Richa Chadha ditched a lehenga and opted for a yellow shimmery saree, the groom-to-be, Ali Fazal wore a front-open embroidered sherwani. Richa’s saree was from the shelves of designer Kresha Bajaj.

