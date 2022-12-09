Bigg Boss 16: 5 Celebs that walked out of the reality show from MC Stan to Kavita Kaushik

The show is making a place in the hearts of audiences and fans this time, which is true since it has been topping the TRP Charts compared to the flop last season, Bigg Boss 15. We glance at the five celebs who have willingly walked out of the reality show.

With only a few days remaining before 2022 ends, it is that time of the year, when audiences and fans watch their favorite reality show, Bigg Boss. This time, just like in the previous season, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has been a total mix of entertainment topped with controversies, fused with masala and spice ranging from new friendships, friends turning foes, love triangles, love angles, character assassination of each other, and so on. While some celebs like Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Umar Riaz, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Himanshi Khurana, have emerged as real-life winners by winning the hearts and love from audiences and their immensely growing fandom through their memorable stint in the popular and controversial reality show. Some have become known for willingly leaving the show despite not getting eliminated. Before the year ends, let's look at the five renowned celebrities who have walked out of the reality show. ALSO READ: Amala Paul starts filming her Bollywood debut Bholaa

1. MC Stan: The renowned rapper MC Stan is becoming one of the strongest and most loved contestants. Recently, in the episode, he shocked all the housemates with his firm decision. He told the global superstar and host, Salman Khan, his wish of wanting to leave the show. He said this even when he did not get evicted. This decision of MC Stan made Salman Khan furious at the rapper. He was firm in willing to stick to his decision. Salman felt disappointed by the same. Salman then asked to open the main gate. The actor told the rapper that he can go away if he wants, but people will remember him as a quitter.

2. Shamita Shetty: Shamita Shetty had participated as a contestant previously in Bigg Boss 3. She had to leave the show, due to her sister Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding back then.

3. Kushal Tandon: Kushal Tandon also left the reality Bigg Boss 7 after having a physical fight. Kushal was later, on called back in the show. He was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan, who had won Bigg Boss 7.

4. Vikas Gupta: Vikas Gupta left the show due to his physical fight with Arshi Khan. Later on, he made a re-entry. But, ultimately, he decided to quit owing medical attention.

