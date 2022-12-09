Avatar 2: Visual effects team member calls out VFX partner for unfair wages

In a recent development, much-awaited film, James Cameron directed, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is facing anger from netizens. It happened due to a visual effects team member. He has called out the VFX partner for their bad treatment with the VFX artists and also, unfair wages. Twitteratis are in no mood to calm down after learning about this.

It is a common thing and trend now when visual effects team members call out the VFX company for their worst treatment and unfair wages. A few months back, it had happened in a similar fashion and pattern with the hit film Thor: Love & Thunder.

It does look like fantasy adventure films have become controversy's favorite. The Oscar-award-winning director James Cameron directed the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2009 hit, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is the latest film in the string of films to face the ire and wrath of netizens on social media.

Avatar 2 was riding the high wave globally until someone decided to pull them down to the dumps. But, even this now seems as apt and justified. The film drops globally on December 16, 2022.

Like the prequel, critics have not stopped giving rave reviews and accolades for Avatar: The Way of Water for the brilliant and breathtaking visuals, marvelous CGI work and VFX. However, despite the film winning big during the initial stages of its release, one of the visual effects team members has lashed out on the film's VFX partner company.

The visual effects team member Logan Preshaw took to his official Twitter handle on December 6, 2022. His tweet read, "I worked on Avatar 2. I'm proud of that. I am not proud of how little Weta Workshop pays its artists. As a concept artist I was paid the current minimum wage. A pay cut of $10/h from when I was a lead on animated cartoon shows. Many of the practical artists were paid similarly."

Furthermore, he also mentioned, "If you have the money for this prop, you have the money to pay your artists adequately. Weta Workshop is a world-renowned name and Avatar 2 is a multi-million $$$ film. Many of the artists were earning a little over the tour shop staff's pay. Well below industry standard."

In the next tweet, he shed some more light about his pay, and mentioned, "I worked 10 hours a day for $21 NZD/h, which comes to just over $13 USD. 1 hour was deducted for lunch. When I asked for more pay ~8 months in, quoting my previous job's pay and experience, it was raised to $23. 3 months later I left."

The much-awaited magnum opus is receiving thumbs-ups and stellar reviews from the critics as its first reviews are out. Surprisingly, Avatar 2 has created a new benchmark in India as its 15000 tickets were sold within three days of advance booking in premium formats, according to multiple media sources. For those unaware, the James Cameron directorial releases in India on December 16, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.