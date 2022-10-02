Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

    Marathi actor Shiv Thakare is not new to the game of Bigg Boss. In fact, he was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. His feat has also been acknowledged by host Salman Khan during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at what the Bollywood star had to say about Thakare.

    Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a winner here is what happened drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Shiv Thakare, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, is popularly known for his strong-headed personality and his dedication to the game. After winning the Marathi format of the popular show, Thakare is now being seen as one of the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16, the grand premiere of which was held on Saturday.

    With the second part of the grand premiere to be aired on Sunday evening, fans of the Marathi actor are already rooting for his win. Not only his fans but the show’s host, actor Salman Khan, has also addressed him as a winner already.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

    During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 on Saturday, Shiv Thakare’s introduction video was proof of how the actor has a burning desire of winning this season as well. And his entry was definitely a grand affair as Salman Khan the host of the show introduced Shiv Thakare as a ‘Winner’ owing to his achievements and the winner’s attitude.

    Introducing Shiv Thakare to the audience, Salman Khan said, “This is Shiv Thakare and he is known for winning. He has emerged as a winner in everything that he does.” Salman also asked if his previous win will have any effect on his game or not. Reacting to the same Shiv Thakare said, “I have kept all the baggage of being the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner aside and am going to start fresh. I have come here as a zero, but I will definitely live on the show as a hero.”

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

    After looking at the host’s confidence in Shiv Thakare it is more than evident that the latter is definitely going to be a great competition for all his co-contestants. Meanwhile, the other contestants who will be seen in the popular reality TV show include the likes of rapper MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sreeja De, Abdu Rozik, and Gautam Vig, among many others.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sumbul Touqeer Khan becomes the highest paid contestant reportedly drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid contestant? Her fees will blow your mind!

    Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, stars you might see in the house drb

    Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, meet the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

    Confirmed Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16 first contestant drb

    Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant

    Salman Khan show to premiere on THIS date here is when and where you can watch it drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Bhagwant Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba AJR

    Watch: Bhagwant Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here AJR

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know AJR

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office collection report day 2 Mani Ratnam PS I continues to mint money on Saturday drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

    Vikram Vedha Box Office collection day 2: Pace of Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer remains sluggish on Saturday drb

    Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon