Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

Marathi actor Shiv Thakare is not new to the game of Bigg Boss. In fact, he was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. His feat has also been acknowledged by host Salman Khan during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at what the Bollywood star had to say about Thakare.

Shiv Thakare, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, is popularly known for his strong-headed personality and his dedication to the game. After winning the Marathi format of the popular show, Thakare is now being seen as one of the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16, the grand premiere of which was held on Saturday.

With the second part of the grand premiere to be aired on Sunday evening, fans of the Marathi actor are already rooting for his win. Not only his fans but the show’s host, actor Salman Khan, has also addressed him as a winner already.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 on Saturday, Shiv Thakare’s introduction video was proof of how the actor has a burning desire of winning this season as well. And his entry was definitely a grand affair as Salman Khan the host of the show introduced Shiv Thakare as a ‘Winner’ owing to his achievements and the winner’s attitude.

Introducing Shiv Thakare to the audience, Salman Khan said, “This is Shiv Thakare and he is known for winning. He has emerged as a winner in everything that he does.” Salman also asked if his previous win will have any effect on his game or not. Reacting to the same Shiv Thakare said, “I have kept all the baggage of being the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner aside and am going to start fresh. I have come here as a zero, but I will definitely live on the show as a hero.”

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

After looking at the host’s confidence in Shiv Thakare it is more than evident that the latter is definitely going to be a great competition for all his co-contestants. Meanwhile, the other contestants who will be seen in the popular reality TV show include the likes of rapper MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sreeja De, Abdu Rozik, and Gautam Vig, among many others.