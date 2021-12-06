Vladimir Putin in India: Aurus Senat, the Russian president's limousine

The Aurus Senat comes packed with a series of features comparable to the United States President's Cadillac limousine nicknamed 'The Beast'.

Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat vehicle is pictured in the town of Zhukovsky. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/TASS/Getty Images

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Hyderabad House on Monday for the 21st edition of the India-Russia bilateral dialogue, a host of eyes were also on the limousine in which the foreign dignitary arrived. Meet the Aurus Senat -- the beast of a limousine that travels wherever Putin goes. The custom-built presidential limousine of the Russian President is the product of Aurus Motors. The company is managed by Russia's Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute or NAMI. The Aurus Senat comes packed with a series of features comparable to the United States President's Cadillac limousine nicknamed 'The Beast'. Let's take a look at the come of the publically-known features of Putin's hot ride:

The Aurus Senat car of Russia's President Vladimir Putin outside the National Crisis Management Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/TASS/Getty Images

* The Aurus Senat comes with ballistic protection VR10, which deflect even armour-piercing bullets. It has a fuel tank which is made of special material that eliminates any possibility of fuel leakage when targetted. * The limousine has a fire extinguishing system that is designed to detect and deal with fire under the vehicle. It also has systems that protect the car from an explosion not just under the vehicle but also the roof. * The Aurus Senat has a 4.4-litre V8 engine that churns out a power of 598 hp when coupled with a hybrid powertrain system. The car comes with special 20-inch wheels that are bulletproof and allow the car to remain running despite a complete loss of tyre pressure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat vehicle is pictured in the town of Zhukovsky. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/TASS/Getty Images