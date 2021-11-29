Hyundai's IONIQ 5 named 2022 'German Car of the Year'

Hyundai's IONIQ 5, which was recently spotted on the roads of Chennai and at the South Korean company's new office in Gurugram, has been named 2022 'German Car of the Year'. The award comes barely half a year after its launch in the German market.

Top car model launches of the year compete against one another in five categories -- Compact, Premium, Luxury, Performance and New Energy -- for the coveted GCOTY award. An international jury comprising 20 automotive journalists tested and evaluated each product in terms of product features, relevance, and future viability.

The IONIQ 5 was the class winner in the "New Energy" category. Handing out the award, Jens Meiners, the initiator and jury member of the 'German Car of the Year' award, stated that not only was the Hyundai IONIQ 5 a standout electric car, but also this year's top model.

Extolling the electric car's unique combination of driving pleasure, design and efficiency, Jens said that these factors helped it earn above-average scores across all criteria. Stating that the IONIQ 5's operating concept and battery technology was ground-breaking, Jens underscored that the IONIQ 5 definitely had a global appeal.

IONIQ 5, which is the first model in Hyundai's IONIQ line-up brand, is built on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is dedicated to battery electric vehicles. Buyers can choose between two battery pack options -- 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh -- and all-wheel or rear-wheel drive. A maximum driving range of 481 kilometres can be achieved on a single charge in the rear-wheel-drive and 72.6-kWh version.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been developed as a futuristic electric crossover SUV car. High LED headlights and quad DRLs have been offered at the front of the IONIQ 5. Two large displays have been given in the cabin, in which an instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen have been provided. Hyundai Bose sound system, 360-degree camera, seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate and Level 2 autonomous facility are also provided.

Even though the IONIQ 5 has been spotted in India multiple times, Hyundai is yet to announce when it will officially launch the all-electric car in the country.

