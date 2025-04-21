TVS Apache RR 310 now available with easy EMI and low down payment
The TVS Apache RR 310 is available in two variants. Purchase it with a down payment of just Rs. 20,000 and finance the rest through a bike loan. With a good credit score, you can secure a loan at a 9% annual interest rate.
TVS Apache RR 310
Down Payment
EMI Options and Interest Rates
With a good credit score, you might qualify for a loan at a 9% annual interest rate. In this scenario, your monthly EMI would be around Rs. 8,500 for a 4-year tenure. However, this is a rough estimate. The final EMI amount may vary depending on your loan tenure, bank policies, and the offered interest rate. Always check with your financial institution before proceeding.
What's the Total Cost?
Financing the bike means paying almost Rs. 1 lakh extra as interest over the loan tenure. So, instead of the on-road cost of Rs. 3.15 lakh, the final cost after four years would be around Rs. 4.20 lakh. While EMIs offer flexibility, it's crucial to be aware of the total outflow over the loan period.
TVS Apache RR 310 Bike Features
Under the hood, the new Apache RR 310 boasts a refined OBD-2B compliant 312cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 38PS of power and 29Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this engine promises a smooth and highly responsive ride. The TVS Apache RR 310 is an excellent choice for enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of sporty performance and everyday usability.