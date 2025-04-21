2 5

Down Payment

Rs. 20,000 Down Payment is Enough. If you don't want to pay the full amount upfront, you can opt for an easy financing plan. By paying just Rs. 20,000 as a down payment, you can ride home a new Apache RR 310. The remaining Rs. 2.95 lakh can be financed through a bike loan. This option offers great affordability for bike enthusiasts who want to enjoy the ride without the immediate financial burden.