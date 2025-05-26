Image Credit : Google

3. Simple One Gen 1.5

Claimed Range: 248 km (IDC)

Simple Electric launched the Gen 1.5 of its One electric scooter in February this year. Priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Simple One comes with a dual-battery setup - a 3.7kWh floorboard unit and a 1.3kWh portable pack in the boot. This setup is claimed to deliver a range of up to 248 km (IDC) on a single charge. In terms of performance, the Simple One Gen 1.5 can reach a top speed of 105 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds.