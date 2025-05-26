The 5 best electric scooters with the longest range on a single charge
From Ola Electric to Hero MotoCorp, here's a list of the top 5 electric scooters that offer the most range on a single charge.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Top Range Electric Scooter
Every year, a growing number of electric two-wheelers, especially e-scooters, are launched in India. Range is a key factor for EV buyers. With recent advancements in battery tech, single-charge range has improved significantly. Let's look at the top 5 electric scooters available in India that offer the highest range on a full charge.
Ola S1 Pro+
1. Ola S1 Pro+
Range: 320 km (IDC)
Ola Electric launched its third-generation flagship electric scooter earlier this year in January. The top-spec variant of the S1 Pro+ comes with a 5.3 kWh battery, offering a range of 320 km (IDC) on a single charge. This version of the electric scooter offers impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds, with a top speed of 141 kmph. It is priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ultraviolette Tesseract
2. Ultraviolette Tesseract
Claimed Range: 261 km
Ultraviolette launched its first electric scooter in March this year. Priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesseract is offered in three battery options: 3.5kWh, 5kWh, and 6kWh. The largest 6 kWh boasts a range of 261 km (IDC) on a single charge. Deliveries of the maxi electric scooter from Ultraviolette will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Powered by a 20.2 hp electric motor, the Tesseract can reach a top speed of 125 kmph.
Simple One Gen
3. Simple One Gen 1.5
Claimed Range: 248 km (IDC)
Simple Electric launched the Gen 1.5 of its One electric scooter in February this year. Priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Simple One comes with a dual-battery setup - a 3.7kWh floorboard unit and a 1.3kWh portable pack in the boot. This setup is claimed to deliver a range of up to 248 km (IDC) on a single charge. In terms of performance, the Simple One Gen 1.5 can reach a top speed of 105 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds.
TVS iQube
4. TVS iQube ST
Claimed Range: 212 km (IDC)
The top-spec TVS iQube ST was launched last year. It is offered with two battery options: 3.5 kW and 5.3 kWh, with the latter boasting a range of 212 km on a single charge. Powered by a 4.4 kW BLDC electric motor, the iQube ST can reach a top speed of 82 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
Hero Vida V2 Pro
5. Hero Vida V2 Pro
Claimed Range: 165 km (IDC)
Hero MotoCorp has been slowly but steadily expanding its presence in the Indian electric two-wheeler market segment with its Vida electric scooters. The current flagship Vida V2 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 3.9 kWh removable battery pack. Hero promises a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge, and it is powered by an electric motor that generates 25 Nm of torque. The scooter can reach a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.9 seconds.