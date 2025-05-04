Nissan X-Trail gets over Rs 20 lakh discount – Great deal for buyers
The Nissan X-Trail is available with a discount of over Rs 20 Lakh. This discount is a boon for those looking to buy a Nissan car.
Published : May 04 2025, 12:02 PM
2 Min read
Launched in India at a premium price of ₹49.92 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan X-Trail is now being offered with a discount of over ₹20 Lakh. However, this discount isn't part of any official promotion by Nissan India.
Instead, it's being offered by renowned pre-owned luxury car dealer Big Boy Toys (BBT). This price reduction might entice many buyers, but it's crucial to understand the details behind this offer.
Available only through Big Boy Toys. The key aspect here is that the discounted X-Trail isn't available at Nissan dealerships. Instead, it can only be purchased through BBT. With 0 km on the odometer, these are practically brand new. Imported or held for testing and display purposes, these units are being sold at significantly less than the official price.
True value is ₹30 Lakh. Several experts and reviewers, including us, have pointed out that the X-Trail's true value is closer to ₹30 Lakh. At its original price, it was seen as overpriced for the features it offered. While the SUV comes with a stylish design and spacious cabin, it misses out on several key features expected at this price point.
Lagging behind the competition. In the Indian SUV market, the X-Trail competes with popular models like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Hyundai Tucson. Most of these competitors offer a better mix of performance, features, and price.
Missed opportunity for Nissan India. This massive discount offered outside official channels raises questions about Nissan India's pricing strategy. Had the X-Trail been launched at a more competitive price, it might have received a better reception in the market.
