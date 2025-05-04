Launched in India at a premium price of ₹49.92 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan X-Trail is now being offered with a discount of over ₹20 Lakh. However, this discount isn't part of any official promotion by Nissan India.

Instead, it's being offered by renowned pre-owned luxury car dealer Big Boy Toys (BBT). This price reduction might entice many buyers, but it's crucial to understand the details behind this offer.