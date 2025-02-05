Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Honda reportedly proposed that Nissan be its subsidiary rather than both companies merging under a single holding company.

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

Retail investor chatter climbed on Stocktwits early Wednesday as reports surfaced that Nissan’s board plans to reject Honda’s proposed merger terms. 

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the discussions, reported that while no final decision has been made, Nissan is expected to oppose Honda’s revised structure. 

The new plan reportedly would have made Nissan a subsidiary of Honda rather than both companies merging under a single holding company.

Stocktwits data showed a ‘neutral’ reading for Honda, while Nissan’s sentiment flipped to ‘extremely bearish,’ with message volumes climbing for both automakers.

HMC sentiment and message volume on Feb 5 premarket.png HMC sentiment and message volume on Feb 5 premarket as of 8:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

 

NSANY sentiment and message volume on Feb 5 premarket.png NSANY sentiment and message volume on Feb 5 premarket as of 8:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Most retail investors were still digesting the news.

When Honda and Nissan first announced their merger discussions in December, the plan was to form a joint holding company, with both firms operating as subsidiaries and possibly including Mitsubishi.

However, both companies have been losing market share in China, where domestic electric vehicle manufacturers have gained dominance. 

Nissan, in particular, has faced more profound financial struggles compared to its rivals, making the merger a critical strategic move.

Together, Honda and Nissan reportedly sold over 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, making them two of the most prominent foreign auto brands in the country.

Market reaction to the latest developments was swift. Nissan’s stock plunged more than 4% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while Honda surged over 8%, suggesting that investors believe Nissan has more to lose if the deal falls apart. 

In U.S. premarket trading, Nissan’s stock was down over 1%, while Honda climbed more than 5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Pepsi Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results, Softer US Market Growth: Retail’s Hopeful Of A Rebound

Pepsi Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results, Softer US Market Growth: Retail’s Hopeful Of A Rebound

Mattel Stock Surges Following Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Cautious

Mattel Stock Surges Following Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

Breaking the opponent's back: Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 HRD

'Breaking the opponent's back': Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur dmn

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon