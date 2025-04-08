user
Maruti Fronx Hybrid coming soon? Check launch date, expected features and mileage

If you're thinking about buying a car in India, Maruti Suzuki is probably the first name that comes to mind. It's a top seller because it's a reliable brand and the prices are low. The Fronx model in the compact crossover segment is selling like crazy. So, Maruti Suzuki is trying to get even closer to customers by bringing hybrid technology to this model.

Published: Apr 8, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Record Sales

This car, competing in the mid-segment, set sales records in February 2025. So, the company is trying to bring out its hybrid model soon. However, they haven't said exactly when it will be on the market.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid

Overall, the best-selling models for Maruti are the Baleno and Swift cars. There have been rumors for a while that these will also get hybrid versions. Along with these, automotive experts are predicting that the Fronx hybrid model will also be launched. If this model becomes available, it is estimated that the mileage will be an unimaginable 35 kilometers per liter.

Electric Car Too

Even though there is no clear information on when the hybrid car will come out. Maruti Suzuki is also planning to release an electric car of this model in 2027, according to reports.

The introduction of a hybrid variant is expected to further solidify the Fronx's position in the market, appealing to both existing fans and new customers seeking advanced technology and efficiency.

