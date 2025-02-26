Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition launched | Check features, price and other details

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition has been released in two variants: Z8 and Z8L. This edition competes with the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, featuring sporty black treatment and many other features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio Carbon Edition Launched with New Updates - 7 Can Travel Comfortably

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition has been introduced. This vehicle comes in two variants: Z8 and Z8L. Its price ranges from ₹19.19 lakh to ₹24.89 lakh. It is offered in four engine-gearbox combinations: petrol-manual, petrol-automatic, diesel-manual, and diesel-automatic. Additionally, it is only available in a 7-seat configuration. The Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N competes with the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, which is available in a price range from ₹19.15 lakh to ₹26.25 lakh.

budget 2025
article_image2

Scorpio Car

The special Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N gets a sporty black treatment inside and out. It gets a blacked-out finish with smoked chrome accents on the door handles, window side moldings, alloy wheels, and roof rails. The interior looks sporty with leatherette seats featuring contrast deco-stitching and smoked chrome elements.

article_image3

7 Seater Car

The feature list of the Scorpio N Carbon Edition includes leatherette interiors, push-button start, 4WD terrain management system, passive keyless entry, powered front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, front parking sensors, wireless charging, a full LED lighting system, 17-inch/18-inch alloy wheels, optional captain's seats for the second row, a sunroof, and many more features.

article_image4

Best Family Car

Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the Scorpio N Carbon Edition. This vehicle is available with a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine. Each powertrain can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 200 bhp of power and a maximum torque output of 380 Nm.

The diesel engine produces 173 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Mahindra also offers a four-wheel-drive powertrain with an automatic gearbox in the Carbon Edition. In the lower variants, the diesel engine is tuned to produce 132 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque and is only paired with a manual gearbox.

